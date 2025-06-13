Northampton woman, 28, wanted by police after failing to appear in court for shop theft charge
A Northampton woman is wanted by police after failing to appear in court to face a shop theft charge.
Madalina-Oana Luca, aged 28, is wanted for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in relation to a charge of theft from a shop.
Her last known address was in Billing Road East, Northampton, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Luca, or knows where she is, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 21000665415.