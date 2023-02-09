A man previously jailed for voyeurism in public toilets has been sent to prison again for breaching a court order to watch indecent videos online.

Christopher Rufford, aged 41, of Marriott Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, February 9 after pleading guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Lee, prosecuting, told the court that Rufford failed to notify police about an additional device he had in addition to an online Snapchat account, which he used every day in July 2022 when he was in Northampton and Staffordshire.

Christopher Rufford, aged 41, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, February 9.

The court heard that Rufford’s Amazon Fire tablet was found to have deleted internet history.

Mr Lee told the court that Rufford was also found to be searching for explicit videos involving defecation on December 14 2022, which he said reminded him of his previous offences of voyeurism in public women’s toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rufford was arrested on December 22. He denied any knowledge of a Snapchat account and told police that his Amazon Fire must have automatically deleted his history for him but apologised for breaching the order.

The defendant has multiple prison sentences for voyeurism and subsequent breaches of SHPOs.

Emily Culverhouse, in mitigation, said: “He accepts that he should have changed his history and deletion settings. He was living in a house with multiple occupants at the time of his arrest and does not understand how these things were accessed but does accept that they were found in his possession.”

The defence barrister said Rufford was, at the time of offending, considered a “medium risk” to the public, which he had “worked hard” towards and he has elderly parents, who he is keen to spend time with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge Mooncey told the defendant: “You are no stranger to this court and this kind of offending. You have a horrendous history with some persistent breaches and your sentences have increased as time has gone on.”

He added: “You are using technology for your own dirty disgusting urges.”