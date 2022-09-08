Northampton van man racks up £4,260 court bills in 16 months for having no licence or insurance

A Northampton van driver has racked up an eye-watering £4,200 in court bills in just over a year.

Matthew Terry Andrew Boxley was finally banned for a year at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month after being caught driving while disqualified.

Court documents showed the 33-year-old’s ban stemmed from penalty points that had piled up since April 2021, as a result of him driving with an expired provisional licence and having no insurance.

Boxley was banned for a year on his fifth appearance at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court in 16 months

Boxley, of Castle Street in the town, was initially stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Transit back in September 2020 and ordered to pay a total of £1,058 in fines, prosecution costs and a victim surcharge seven months later.

But police then caught Boxley again on the A45 at Raunds in a Citroen Berlingo on February 23 this year — which cost him £816.

And again on March 3 when he was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on Lasham Court, Bellinge, resulting in another trip to court and another £816 bill

And again just SIX DAYS later, in another Ford Transit which led to him being told to pay £925 and banned for six months at the subsequent court hearing on July 27.

Less than a month after being disqualified, though, he was caught in a Range Rover Vogue on Fishponds Road resulting in his FIFTH court case in 16 months, a £645 bill for fines, costs and a victim surcharge plus a 12-month ban.