Northampton van man racks up £4,260 court bills in 16 months for having no licence or insurance
Driver caught FIVE TIMES leading to fines and points from magistrates
A Northampton van driver has racked up an eye-watering £4,200 in court bills in just over a year.
Matthew Terry Andrew Boxley was finally banned for a year at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month after being caught driving while disqualified.
Court documents showed the 33-year-old’s ban stemmed from penalty points that had piled up since April 2021, as a result of him driving with an expired provisional licence and having no insurance.
Most Popular
-
1
Wellingborough teenage killer NAMED after being jailed for stabbing Dylan Holliday
-
2
Man, 55, charged with attempted murder following attack in Northampton
-
3
Red Arrows whizzing across skies over Northampton - here's when and where you can get a good look
-
4
Six men hunted over knife fight outside club in busy Northampton road
-
5
Comic book shop owner slams council over rat-infested, urine-stained, 'public health hazard' Northampton street
Boxley, of Castle Street in the town, was initially stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Transit back in September 2020 and ordered to pay a total of £1,058 in fines, prosecution costs and a victim surcharge seven months later.
But police then caught Boxley again on the A45 at Raunds in a Citroen Berlingo on February 23 this year — which cost him £816.
And again on March 3 when he was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on Lasham Court, Bellinge, resulting in another trip to court and another £816 bill
And again just SIX DAYS later, in another Ford Transit which led to him being told to pay £925 and banned for six months at the subsequent court hearing on July 27.
Less than a month after being disqualified, though, he was caught in a Range Rover Vogue on Fishponds Road resulting in his FIFTH court case in 16 months, a £645 bill for fines, costs and a victim surcharge plus a 12-month ban.
The latest case took Boxley’s total fines to £3,400 with another £440 in Crown Prosecution Service costs and £420 in surcharges to help fund victims services.