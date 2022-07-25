Three men from Northampton planned a shoplifting spree which netted more than £1,100 of designer and sports goods.

The trio admitted stealing from stores at the Gunwharf Quays outlet mall in Portsmouth in April this year during an appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 19.

According to court documents, magistrates ruled that Gheorge Certain, aged 31, Radu Garaz, aged 30, and 24-year-old Dumitru Nohailic had carried out “significant pre-planning” before hitting Hugo Boss, Nike and Puma stores.

Their haul included clothes worth £750 from Hugo Boss and £290 from Nike.

Garaz, of Snowbell Square, also admitted stealing Puma clothing to the value of £110.

Magistrates sentenced Garaz, Nohailic and Certan, of Gibbsacre Court, all to 12 weeks in prison suspended for a year and ordered then to serve 150 hours unpaid work.