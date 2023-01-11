News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town fan banned for three years after Boxing Day pitch invasion following 88th minute equaliser

When arrested, the 35-year-old said “I’m sorry. I know I’m stupid”

By Tim Cunningham
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:34pm

A Northampton Town fan who invaded the pitch at an away fixture on Boxing Day has been banned from attending matches.

Robert Starmer, of Dimmock Square, Northampton, straddled the advertising hoarding at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium before climbing over and evading a steward when Cobblers scored in the 88th minute, on December 26, 2022, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 35-year-old admitted the offence under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and when he represented himself at court over a video-link, he said: “There's not really a lot I can say except to say I am sorry.”

Northampton Town players celebrate their late equaliser at Mansfield Town.
Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said about 7,300 supporters were present at the League Two match, of which 589 were Northampton fans, and a “huge cheer” went up when Mansfield went 1-0 ahead in the 84th minute, with a goal from Will Swan.

Starmer was one of six Northampton fans who left their seats and began making gestures and swearing at Mansfield Town supporters.

Ms Rowan said: “They were beckoning them as if to say 'come on then.”

A police officer asked Starmer to return to his seat and calm down.

Sam Hoskins then equalised for the visiting side as the match finished 1-1, leading to Starmer invading the pitch.

The barrister said Starmer was arrested and told an officer: “I’m sorry. I know I'm stupid.”

Ms Rowan told the court about “a number of incidents that show the reasons why a football banning order should be imposed”.

Starmer was spoken to after swearing and being aggressive to home fans at Chesterfield in November last year.

In October, at Stevenage FC he had a verbal argument with stewards, shouted at a goalkeeper and was seen on the pitch during celebrations.

Listing other examples of disorderly behaviour in the previous season, Ms Rowan said the order would ban him from attending Northampton Town FC and England matches. He must also not enter Northampton town centre except for business or family reasons for four hours before and after kick-off.

She asked for a five-year order “given the severity of the offences".

Starmer was given a three-year football banning order “for his persistent offending”, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.