Horrified shoppers watched as a man was punched unconscious during a row in Northampton town centre.

Detectives say they are investigating the assault in Abington Street between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 15).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 30s was knocked unconscious by another male after being punched in the face.

Police are investigating an assault in the busy Abington Street area of Northampton town centre

Officers are appealing for witnesses and want to identify a man described as a white wearing black tracksuit bottoms and top with the hood up. He was possibly with a woman.