Northampton town centre shoppers watch as assault victim left unconscious by thug's punch

Police appealing for witnesses following attack on Tuesday afternoon

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:34 pm

Horrified shoppers watched as a man was punched unconscious during a row in Northampton town centre.

Detectives say they are investigating the assault in Abington Street between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 15).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 30s was knocked unconscious by another male after being punched in the face.

Police are investigating an assault in the busy Abington Street area of Northampton town centre

Officers are appealing for witnesses and want to identify a man described as a white wearing black tracksuit bottoms and top with the hood up. He was possibly with a woman.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000150305 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

