Northampton town centre shoppers watch as assault victim left unconscious by thug's punch
Police appealing for witnesses following attack on Tuesday afternoon
Horrified shoppers watched as a man was punched unconscious during a row in Northampton town centre.
Detectives say they are investigating the assault in Abington Street between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 15).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 30s was knocked unconscious by another male after being punched in the face.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and want to identify a man described as a white wearing black tracksuit bottoms and top with the hood up. He was possibly with a woman.
Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000150305 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.