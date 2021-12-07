A Northampton thug has admitted throwing his ex-partner down the stairs, breaking her ribs and hitting her so hard it burst an ear drum during an 18-month torrent of physical and mental abuse.

Hayden Wykes, aged 27, was originally arrested last November after the woman told police his assaults left her 'a shell of her former self.'

Wykes' physical assaults included:

Wykes will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in the new year

■ Slapping her around the head so hard he burst her ear drum

■ Pushing her down the stairs

■ Grabbing her round the throat and throwing her to the floor

■ Beating her so violently that he fractured two of her ribs

According to detectives, Wykes also checked the woman’s phone and social media and interrogated her about contact with others.

He also carried out emotional abuse by belittling her with repeated derogatory comments, telling her that she should kill herself and 'gaslighting' her to make her doubt what was really happening.

She was prevented from seeing friends and her finances were controlled by Wykes, dictating what she could spend or buy.

Wykes pleaded guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm, two of assault by beating and one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, between July 2019 and February this year — but denied the coercive control count until he changed his plea at Northampton Crown Court hearing on November 26.

Investigating officer PC Gina Anderson, of the Northamptonshire Police domestic abuse team, said: “The first time I met this woman, Wykes’ abuse had left her a shell of her former self.

"I am pleased to say that due to her remarkable courage she has been able to rebuild herself and is thriving.

“She has been so strong throughout our investigation, and despite Wykes’ attempts to intimidate her by forcing the coercive control element to trial, she remained determined to see it through to the end and give evidence in court if needed.

"Her bravery has been inspirational, especially considering all she has been through, and I’m really proud of her, she is a true survivor.

“Tackling domestic abuse in all forms is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

"It is a horrendous thing to go through, but hopefully this case and result will help to show others who may be suffering that this kind of behaviour it is not normal or acceptable.

"It is a criminal offence and we can and will support you and do all we can to secure justice for you too.”

Wykes, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until sentencing on January 13, 2022.

■ Report non-emergency crime by calling 101, or online — in an emergency, always dial 999.