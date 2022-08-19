Northampton thug hit with £1,100 compensation bill for smashing police officer’s head into wall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton man found guilty of repeatedly smashing a female police officer’s head against a wall has been hit with an £1,100 compensation bill from magistrates.

Court documents showed Jake Gent denied two counts of assaulting emergency workers with intent to resist arrest during an incident in Brixworth on December 17, 2021.

Gent was convicted at a summary trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in June and given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for a year at a follow-up hearing on August Wednesday (August 17).

The 31-year-old was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work during the next 12 months and pay the compensation of £600 for one officer and £500 for the other.

According to police reports, Gent was charged with two assaults after allegedly pushing one PC into a wall and then attempting to kick her as he stood over her after she fell to the ground.

A second officer was also pushed multiple times before Gent, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, put his hands near to her throat and continuously hit her head against the wall while pulling her hair.

Following sentencing, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officer safety is a priority, and we will always take action against those who feel it’s OK to assault or harm an emergency worker who is carrying out their duty;.