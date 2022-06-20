Northampton thieves flee empty-handed after crashing stolen car into scaffolding and neighbour's parked vehicle

Would-be thieves fled after crashing a stolen car into scaffolding and another vehicle in Northampton during the early hours of Friday (June 17).

Detectives say three offenders broke into an address in a quiet Bellinge cul-de-sac between 3am and 4am, stealing keys to a grey Renault Kangoo.

A police spokesperson added: “Two males and one female attempted to steal the vehicle parked outside a property in Lasham Court, but collided with scaffolding before hitting a neighbour’s car and causing damage to both vehicles.

Thieves struck in Lasham Court the early hours of Friday, but fled empty-handed after crashing a car they stole

"They abandoned the vehicle and fled — the female carrying a bottle of wine in her hand.”

One of the males wore a grey tracksuit while the female had on a black skirt and carried a black bag.