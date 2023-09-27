Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton teenager who tried to jump out of a window to escape police has been jailed after cocaine was found in a glasses case in his pocket.

Shakiel McIntosh, formerly of Valley Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 15 after pleading guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property – cash. He pleaded guilty to both charges at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges relate to an incident on January 8, 2022, when Northamptonshire Police officers attended an address in Spencer Parade, following reports of suspected drug-related activity there.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakiel McIntosh. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Upon entry, now 18-year-old McIntosh was found trying to escape via a window. He was then searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and around 60 wraps of crack cocaine were found in a glasses case in his pocket.

McIntosh was also found to be carrying two suspected ‘burner’ phones and was arrested. A search at his home address also uncovered £335 in cash.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer DC Claudia Gouldie said: “When Shakiel McIntosh first came to police attention, due to his age we explored the possibility that he could be being exploited by others and made to sell drugs. He was given every opportunity to take the help being offered to him if this were the case, however he denied any exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Evidenced gathered then proved that he was in fact running his own drug supply line and was involved heavily in crime. His activities were of great concern to the police and posed a big risk to the community.