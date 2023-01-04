News you can trust since 1931
Northampton teenager imprisoned after becoming involved in drug dealing and assaulting police officer in McDonald’s

He was charged with conspiring with others to deal Class A drugs at the age of 15

By Megan Hillery
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Northampton teenager has been imprisoned after conspiring to deal Class A drugs and then assaulting a police officer when caught carrying out further drugs offences whilst on bail.

Gawain Benson, aged 18, formerly of Rainsborough Crescent, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 3 after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer, possessing criminal property and possessing two bags of cannabis with intent to supply it to others.

The court heard that Benson was 15-years-old when - in February 2020 - he became involved in a significant drugs operation. He was arrested after officers found him in possession with 60 wraps of heroin, scales, a knife and £835.32 in cash.

Gawain Benson, aged 18, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 3.
Benson was charged with conspiring with three others to supply heroin and cannabis to others.

The court heard that Benson - whilst on bail for these offences - was found with a large quantity of cash and burner phones at a McDonald’s branch in Kettering on September 19, 2022. When confronted by police, he stamped on the foot of an officer and spat at him.

A police search found that Benson had two bags of cannabis in his possession.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, in his sentencing remarks, said: “You have spent time in custody and there are many things that have changed in terms of your accommodation and maturity.

“I hope then that you can put that maturity to good use.”

Benson was sentenced to a total of 20 months in a young offenders institution.