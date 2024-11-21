Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magistrates dealt with these cases involving drink driving, making an offensive phone call, stealing food from One Stop, possession of drugs and criminal damage…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 7

SHARON BONSER, aged 48, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, remained on/entered premises in contravention of a closure order; fined £120, costs £400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTINE WINDLE, aged 49, of Lion Court, Northampton, assisted in stealing jewellery of an unknown value from Vintage Retreat; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £852, costs £310.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CHRISTINE WINDLE, aged 49, of Lion Court, Northampton, committed a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order; fined £40.

NICHOLAS BOWS, aged 35, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, made a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, criminal damage to a police vehicle, possession of cannabis; fine: £832, costs £85.

JODIE SHEEHAN, aged 38, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole food items to the value of £41.15 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £41.15, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAYE EARL, aged 32, of Treetops, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating of a police officer; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 90 days, compensation of £225, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LUKE HARRIS, aged 36, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £1,113, surcharge £445, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JADEN FRANKLIN, aged 19, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article — a machete — in a public place; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £85.

ELIS LLESHI, aged 31, of Hervey Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROBERT MAWBEY, aged 46, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £50, costs £85.

INDRIT TUSHA, aged 31, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £133, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on November 8

ARJAN BECA, aged 41, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85.

MICHAEL BUCKLEY, aged 39, of Prentice Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JETMIR ONUZI, aged 26, of Thursby Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

WAYNE DAVIDGE-DENTON, aged 48, of Hastings Road, Northampton, common assault of a police officer; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 100 days, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MICHAEL GAVIN, aged 33, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, possession of cocaine; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

SARA JOHNSON, aged 29, of Byfield Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, failed t0o surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £158, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANNY PLUMB, aged 29, of no fixed address, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

MARIA NAGY, aged 55, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole meat and milk to the value of £18.90 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £18.90, surcharge £26.

JAMIE TIDY, aged 35, of Brockhall Road, Northampton, stole meat to the value of £10 from One Stop, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £10.

MUHAMMAD ELTABAL, aged 22, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADETOMIWA FESTUS SOYEMI, aged 26, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAUL MARK TENNANT, aged 38, of Knot Tiers Drive, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £100, three points.

MIHAIL TIRDEA, aged 37, of Penrhyn Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £90, eight points.

AHMAD RAZA, aged 32, of South Paddock, Northampton, rode a Nottingham tram without a valid ticket; fined £50, compensation of £3.20, surcharge £20, costs £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.