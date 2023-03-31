Northampton teen arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after several Raunds homes targeted
Nine door handles were tried in one night in one town
An 18-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after homes in Raunds were targeted.
The man was arrested after a male was seen trying door handles of nine residential properties in the town, sometime during the night of Sunday, March 26, and the early hours of Monday, March 27.
He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Officers investigating the alleged offences are aware that the incidents have been subject to discussion on community social media pages and are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
They would like to hear from anyone who may have been a victim of crime or who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of someone acting suspiciously in residential areas between the stated times.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000183772.