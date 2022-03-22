Northampton teacher accused of murder remanded in custody by Crown Court judge
Fiona Beal, 48, held until April 19 over charge of killing Nicholas Billingham
A Northampton primary school teacher charged with murder has been remanded in custody until next month.
During a brief hearing at the town's Crown Court on Tuesday (March 22), Fiona Beal was accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.
Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking remanded Beal, aged 48 and of Moore Street, Kingsley, in custody until April 19.
Northamptonshire Police discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Kingsley on Saturday (March 19) following a four-day dig.
The remains — believed to be those of Mr Billingham, aged 42, who detectives said had been missing for some time — were expected be taken to Leicester for forensic examination by a Home Office pathologist..