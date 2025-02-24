Northampton taxi driver's licence revoked after failing to tell authorities about driving conviction

A taxi driver – who operated in West Northamptonshire – has had his hire licence revoked, after he failed to tell authorities about a driving conviction and complaints.

Mohammed Alam failed to declare his prosecution and subsequent conviction for plying for hire (accepting passengers without a pre-booking) and driving without insurance to West Northamptonshire Council.

According to the council, Alam also had a history of licensing and driving complaints on his record, including a complaint from a passenger who was so frightened by Alam driving at 100mph that they phoned their relatives from the taxi to say they loved them. The council made the decision to revoke Alam’s hire licence as they say he “misled the council in relation to proceedings being taken against him in a neighbouring authority”.

Alam appealed the council’s decision, which Northampton Magistrates’ Court initially upheld. However, it was then further appealed to Northampton Crown Court, where Alam, of Tomlinson Avenue, Luton appeared on February 14.

A WNC spokesman said: “Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said that Alam was not found to be an honest witness and his explanation that he was planning to tell the council about his convictions once his penalty points were added to his licence was highly implausible.”

Councillor Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “The safety of residents and passengers who use private-hire and taxi services is paramount to us, and the majority of drivers conduct themselves to the highest standards. Our officers work hard to ensure that these standards are met, and we are pleased that the Crown Court has upheld our decision.”

Alam’s licence was revoked and he was also ordered to pay £1,500 in costs, which is in addition to £140 from the Magistrates’ Court appeal.