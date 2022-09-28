Northampton takeaway forks out £22,000 fine for 'deplorable hygiene breaches' in 2021

A Northampton takeaway has paid out nearly £25,000 for "deplorable hygiene breaches” after inspectors found filthy equipment and food being eaten by pests.

The operator of Honey Moon Chinese takeaway in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching food safety and hygiene regulations found during a routine inspection on September 30, 2021, which resulted in a rare zero food hygiene rating — the lowest.

Inspectors revisited the takeaway less than weeks later and found it had cleaned up its act, giving it a ‘three’ rating.

Hygiene inspectors found rotten and filthy chopping boards being kept on a kitchen floor during an inspection at the Honey Moon Chinese takeaway in September 2021

But West Northamptonshire Council prosecuted operator, London-based Apple Tree Leisure Ltd, saying it wanted to “send a clear message to the food industry that non-compliance will not be tolerated”.

The inspectors’ report, obtained by this newspaper under a Freedom of Information request, showed:

■ A hand basin was clearly not being used for washing as it contained equipment and was dirty.

■ Raw chicken stored next to cooked foods.

■ A dirty thermometer used to check temperatures of cooked food.

■ Dirty cloths and containers, and chopping boards which were in poor condition being stored in a rack on the floor.

■ Build ups of dirt, grease and food debris on floors, walls, ventilation canopy, filters and storage areas.

■ Dirty external surfaces on a deep fat fryer.

■ Sealant behind sinks was dirty and in a poor condition, requiring replacement.

■ A gnawed box of noodles found in and external store room with evidence of pests activity.

■ Broken floor tiles and a damaged ceiling.

Apple Tree Leisure Limited admitted four counts of breaching the Food Safety and Hygiene regulations at Wellingborough Magisrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 27) and was fined a total of £22,000 with an order to pay the council’s costs of £2,400 plus a victim surcharge of £190.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for regulatory services, said: “We take these kinds of offences extremely seriously.

“Food businesses have a legal responsibility to provide safe food and maintain hygiene standards. Those who do not must be held accountable.”