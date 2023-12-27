News you can trust since 1931
Northampton supermarket staff threatened with screwdriver on Christmas Eve as man steals cash and cigarettes

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 08:52 GMT
Supermarket staff in Northampton were threatened with a screwdriver as a man stole cash and cigarettes on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at the Co-op in Birchfield Road East, Abington at 7.24am on December 24.

Police say the unknown male, armed with a screwdriver, walked into the store in Abington, before ordering staff to stand aside while he forced three cash tills open, taking an unknown amount of cash as well as a large amount of cigarettes which he then placed into a rucksack before walking out of the shop.

Police have released a CCTV image after a Christmas Eve robbery.Police have released a CCTV image after a Christmas Eve robbery.
He is described as being white, aged in his mid-twenties to early thirties, with a slim build and around 5ft 9in. He was wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, a dark blue thermal hat, dark slim bottoms, dark black chunky trainers and wore black gloves with a white logo on the back of his hands. The black rucksack he was carrying had a red label on it.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have released a CCTV image of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 124 of 24/12/2023 or crime reference 23*787837.