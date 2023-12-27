Northampton supermarket staff threatened with screwdriver on Christmas Eve as man steals cash and cigarettes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket staff in Northampton were threatened with a screwdriver as a man stole cash and cigarettes on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at the Co-op in Birchfield Road East, Abington at 7.24am on December 24.

Police say the unknown male, armed with a screwdriver, walked into the store in Abington, before ordering staff to stand aside while he forced three cash tills open, taking an unknown amount of cash as well as a large amount of cigarettes which he then placed into a rucksack before walking out of the shop.

Police have released a CCTV image after a Christmas Eve robbery.

He is described as being white, aged in his mid-twenties to early thirties, with a slim build and around 5ft 9in. He was wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, a dark blue thermal hat, dark slim bottoms, dark black chunky trainers and wore black gloves with a white logo on the back of his hands. The black rucksack he was carrying had a red label on it.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have released a CCTV image of the man.