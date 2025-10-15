Northampton stalker who 'threatened to burn down woman's house' jailed for 40 months

A stalker who subjected a woman to a prolonged campaign including ‘threatening to burn her house down’ has been jailed for 40 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police said Declan Franklin appeared at Northampton Crown Court, admitting stalking involving the fear of violence.

Franklin, previously of Northampton, was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment and issued with an indefinite restraining order, preventing him from contacting the woman by any means, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The court was told that while a serving prisoner, Franklin had bombarded the woman with a significant number of threatening calls, putting her in fear of violence.

Declan Franklin

“Franklin told her that he would burn her house down, and believing he would, the woman bravely contacted Northamptonshire Police about his threatening behaviour and her safety concerns,” the spokesperson added. “The subsequent investigation revealed the extent of Franklin’s harassment of the woman, and he was charged with stalking involving fear of violence, intentional strangulation and threats to damage/destroy property.”

Ahead of last month’s planned Crown Court trial, Franklin changed his plea to guilty in relation to the stalking involving fear of violence charge, which resulted in him being sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment.

He continued to deny the other offences and the judge ordered the threats to damage/destroy property and intentional strangulation counts to remain on file. Franklin was also ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Aoife McCormack, who led the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying campaign of stalking by Declan Franklin, who continuously made threats towards this woman.

“No-one should have to live in fear or change the way they live because of someone else, and I would like to praise the brave woman who decided enough was enough and stood up to Franklin’s intolerable behaviour.

“We take allegations of stalking incredibly seriously and encourage anyone who has been affected by this type of behaviour to please contact police on 101, where you can speak to a police officer in confidence. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency or if a crime is ongoing.”