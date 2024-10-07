Northampton shop's licence revoked after illegal tobacco products and vapes discovered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop in Northampton has had its licence revoked after illegal tobacco products and vapes were discovered.

O&K European Supermarket in Kettering Road was visited three times by police and Trading Standards’ officers – once in November last year and then again in June and August this year.

During the visits, officers seized quantities of smuggled tobacco products and vapes which were concealed out of view behind the shop counter. Police say the products were not stamped with any duty-paid marks, meaning that they had been imported into the UK illegally.

Multiple breaches of the premises’ licence conditions were also found, including a failure to display Challenge 25 proof of age scheme signage at the entrance to the premises and at the point of sale. Police say the licence holder also demonstrated poor knowledge of the requirements of licensing law.

O& K European Supermarket has had its licence revoked.

At the West Northamptonshire Council licensing sub-committee last Tuesday (October 1), it was agreed that the premises’ licence would be revoked.

Force Licensing Sergeant Simon Moreton said: “Having a licence is a privilege and there are strict guidelines that a licence holder must abide by in order to continue being able to sell particular products.

“In situations where a licence holder doesn’t do this, we will take action as we have done here, and lack of knowledge of the rules won’t be accepted as a legitimate excuse.

“I am pleased that the licensing sub-committee has taken the decision to revoke this supermarket’s licence and I want to reassure law-abiding businesses that we will continue working hard, as a partnership, to ensure that those shops breaking the rules will be brought to book.”