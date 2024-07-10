Northampton shopper pushed and hit on the head with bottle of wine as he tried to stop thief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton shopper was pushed and hit around the head with a bottle of wine when he tried to stop a thief from walking out of a shop with multiple bottles of alcohol.

On Friday (July 5) at around 6.30pm, a man entered Tesco Express in Link Road, Kingsthorpe and filled a bag with bottles of alcohol, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “An unknown man shopping in the store tried to stop the thief and was pushed in the chest, causing him to stumble, then hit around the head with a wine bottle, before the offender left the store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim is currently unknown so officers investigating the incident are now appealing for the victim to come forward.

The incident happened in at Tesco Express in Link Road.