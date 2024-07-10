Northampton shopper pushed and hit on the head with bottle of wine as he tried to stop thief

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:44 BST
A Northampton shopper was pushed and hit around the head with a bottle of wine when he tried to stop a thief from walking out of a shop with multiple bottles of alcohol.

On Friday (July 5) at around 6.30pm, a man entered Tesco Express in Link Road, Kingsthorpe and filled a bag with bottles of alcohol, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “An unknown man shopping in the store tried to stop the thief and was pushed in the chest, causing him to stumble, then hit around the head with a wine bottle, before the offender left the store.”

The victim is currently unknown so officers investigating the incident are now appealing for the victim to come forward.

The incident happened in at Tesco Express in Link Road.The incident happened in at Tesco Express in Link Road.
If you are the man assaulted in this incident, or know who he is, you are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000404424.