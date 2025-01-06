Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 16

ELIZABETH EDGLEY, aged 22, of Glade Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress — words / writing; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, prosecution costs £85.

CHARLES TOKAM, aged 42, of Billing Road, Northampton, sexual assault on a female; fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge £80, costs £85.

MICHAEL BENHAM, aged 26, of no fixed abode, stole numerous items to a value of £187.50, belonging to One Stop, stole £59.15 worth of chicken products from Tesco Express, stole items to a value of £116.95 from One Stop, stole multiple items to value of £120.20 from One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; 52 weeks in prison, compensation of £2,130.60.

MICHAEL BENHAM, aged 26, of no fixed abode, stole a quantity of Ted Baker and Sanctuary products to the value of £120 from Boots, stole meat and cheese to the value of £127 from One Stop, stole 20 bottles of wine to the value of £170 from One Stop, stole meat and cheese to the value of £23.10 from One Stop, stole meat, fish and confectionary to the value of £320.80 from One Stop, stole meat products to the value of £144.45 from One Stop, stole confectionary and soft drinks to the value of £55 from One Stop, stole cheese, soft drinks, toothpaste, chips and coffee to the value of £106.70 from One Stop, stole five blocks of cheese to the value of £19.75 from Co-op, stole seven boxes of washing pods to the value of £56 from One Stop, stole meat, fish and coffee to the value of £93.45 from One Stop, stole meat and cheese to the value of £66.20 from One Stop, stole 19 bottles of Zaflora cleaning products to the value of £47.50 from One Stop, stole gift sets, confectionary, crisps, coffee and meats to the value of £252.85 from One Stop, stole meat and cheese to the value of £50.85 from One Stop, stole meat and cheese to the value of £63.35 from One Stop, stole confectionary and soft drinks to the value of £70 from One Stop; compensation of £89.75.

SONNY CHATYOKA, aged 41, of Chapel Green, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £400, 10 points.

ASHRAF YUSUF, aged 19, of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £560, surcharge £224, costs £85, six points.

KYLE KALYANA, aged 26, of Afton Way, Overstone, drink driving; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JON GOREANU, aged 31, of Snowbell Square, Northampton, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months,

■ These cases were heard on December 17

TOM McKEOWN, aged 29, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, assault by beating, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £12 from Co-op; fined £950, compensation of £100, surcharge £380, costs £325.

ANDRII TERENTIEV, aged 23, of Burns Street, Northampton, drink driving; surcharge £101, costs £85. fined £253, disqualified for 19 months.

KEVIN LOWE, aged 71, of Byfield Road, Woodford Halse, criminal damage, conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DANIELA PISLARI, aged 28, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

