A Northampton shoplifter who tried to walk out of a supermarket without paying for six bottles of whisky claimed he only went in to buy fruit juice to maintain his glucose levels.

Magistrates heard Alexandru-Daniel Ioana was spotted de-tagging a bottle at a Morrisons in Nottinghamshire after going to visit a friend earlier this month.

Emma Cornell, prosecuting, said that when the manager was tipped off by a customer, Ioana dashed for the exit but was detained once he walked past the self-scan area.

Ioana tried to make off from Morrisons without paying for six bottles of whisky

The 21-year-old, whose address was given as Burrows Court in the Lumbertubs area of town, was found with six bottles of whisky, valued at £222, and a de-tagging device.

When Ioana was interviewed by police he said he went into the store to buy juice, then saw some whisky that had not been tagged and decided to take them. He noticed he was being watched and tried to walk out of the store.

The court heard he was previously cautioned for shoplifting in Derbyshire, in February.

Ioana admitted theft, via a Romanian interpreter.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Ioana had been sightseeing in Mansfield and visited a friend. When his friend went to work, Ioana tested his glucose levels and needed to buy fruit juice at a nearby store to keep them stable.

Mr Hogarth said Ioana is due to start work as a labourer with a building company next week, once he provides immigration details.