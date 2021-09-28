Northampton shoplifter stole jackets, handbags and perfume in four-day spree at TK Maxx

Magistrates ordered the 20-year-old to do 100 hours unpaid work - and pay the store £450

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:26 am

A man has been ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work after stealing clothes, handbag and perfume during a four-day shoplifting spree in a Northampton store.

Marian Cena, 20, took five jackets, four bottles of fragrance and three handbags from TK Maxx in the town.

Cenea, of Park Drive, Kings Heath, pleaded guilty to taking two of the jackets on his first visit to the clothing chain on September 13; perfume and handbags the following day, two more jackets on September 15.

Cenea stole jackets, bags and perfumes from TK Maxx in town

He took another jacket on September 16 before finally being collared by the store’s security team and arrested.

Northampton magistrates ordered Cenea to carry out unpaid work under a 12-month community order and pay the store £450 compensation for the stolen goods, at £10-a-week.