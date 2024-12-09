Northampton shoplifter jailed for 16 weeks among this list of cases in court

These cases involving offenders from Northampton, Kislingbury, Overstone, Braunston have been dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard on November 22

SARAH PEACOCK, aged 34, of no fixed abode, two counts of being in charge of a vehicle with proportion of specified controlled drug above specified limit, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £480, surcharge to fund victim services £176, prosecution costs £85, 10 points.

BRIAN O'DOHERTY, aged 53, of Grafton Court, Piddington, drove without due care and attention; fined £207, surcharge to fund victim services £83, costs £325, three points.

AARON ARCHER, aged 29, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, possession of class C drug Bromazolam; fined £134.

CONNIE SMITH, aged 27, of Bitten Court, Northampton, obstruct / resist police; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

VITALIE GLIGA, aged 41, of Rochelle Way, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £1,614, surcharge £646, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

OWEN WELFORD, aged 25, of no fixed abode, four counts of burglary, criminal damage; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £758.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 25, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

MARCIEJ GORECKI, aged 34, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £300, costs £60.

ALEXANDRU IORDANOV, aged 40, of Abbey Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £133, costs £60.

ANDRZEJ PIEKARSKI, aged 32, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

JOSHUA PAUL RAYMOND FITZGERALD, aged 33, of Clickers Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £110, six points.

GLENN ROSSER, aged 35, of Pound Close, Towcester, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £384, surcharge £153.99, costs £110, six points.

■ This case was heard on November 23

DARRELL TAYLOR, aged 49, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, stole seven bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky from Tesco; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 25

SHELDON WHITNEY, aged 29, of Welford Road, Northampton, two counts of handling stolen goods; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SANDRA BAILEY, aged 50, of no fixed abode, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in public; community order.

MATTHEW HOWSE, aged 40, of Briton Terrace, Northampton, on October 18 stole meat items to the value of £38.70 from Co-op, on October 12 stole meat items to the value of £27.88 from Co-op, on October 15 stole a packet of cookies and Pringles to the value of £3.75 from Co-op; costs £85. conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £42.45.

BRENDON KELLY, aged 25, of HMP Peterborough, stole items to the value of £62.87 from Morrisons; fined £40, compensation £16.50.

VIOREL TANAS, aged 35, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, stole Maltesers and Lenor to the value of £16.50 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for nine months, surcharge £35, costs £85.

JAMES FERRIS, aged 45, of Overstone Park, Overstone, failed to provide a specimen breath; surcharge £114, costs £85. 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 18 months.

VIOREL POSTICA, aged 28, of Haselrig Square, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

STEPHEN TANNEY, aged 61, of Hazel Croft, Braunston, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

AYMAN ALI, aged 21, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

MACIEJ GORECKI, aged 34, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £100.

JOSEPH MILLS, aged 33, of Manning Road, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, stole washing detergent of a value unknown from One Stop. possession of cannabis, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering One Stop; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £7.50, surcharge £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.