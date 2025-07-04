Northampton shoplifter in court for targeting same One Stop convenience store 20 times in 22 days

By Court reporter
Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:01 BST
Magistrates sentenced a serial shoplifter who targeted the same Northampton convenience store 20 times in 22 days, stealing goods worth nearly £850 in the process.

According to court documents, Samuel Johnson admitted all 20 offences of theft from a shop between May 28 and June 18, 2025 stealing items including alcohol.

On two dates, the 32-year-old, of Kingsthorpe Grove, raided the shop twice within the space of a few hours.

The full list of offences is as follows:

Samuel Johnson was sentenced for shoplifting at the same One Stop store in Northampton 20 times in 22 daysplaceholder image
■ On May 28, 2025, stole items, to the value of £36.60. ■ On May 31 stole alcohol to the value of £20.60. ■ On June 1 at 11:19 stole items to the value of £33.70. ■ On June 2 stole items to the value of £16.65. ■ On June 3 stole items to the value of £34.79. ■ On June 4 stole alcohol to the value of £28.54. ■ On June 5 stole items to the value of £70.38. ■ On June 6 stole alcohol to the value of £33.00. ■ On June 8 stole items to the value of £67.60. ■ On June 9 at 14:00 stole items to the value of £37.24 and at 18:42 stole alcohol to the value of £45.50. ■ On June 10 stole items to the value of £44.50. ■ On June 11 at 12:55 stole alcohol to the value of £43.50 and at 17:58 stole alcohol to the value of £63.75. ■ On June 12 stole alcohol to the value of £50.00. ■ On June 15 stole items to the value of £52.25 and stole items to the value of £52.75. ■ On June 16 stole items to the value of £16.25. ■ On June 17 stole items to the value of £31.75. ■ On June 18 stole alcohol to the value of £67.50.

Magistrates sentenced Johnson to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 20 ruling the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified. He was also ordered to pay a total of £846.85 compensation plus £85.00 towards prosecution costs.

