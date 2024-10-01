Northampton shop 'significantly damaged' after driver reversed into shutters multiple times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton shop has been left “significantly damaged” after a driver reversed into its shutters multiple times, in the middle of the night.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage on the Kingsthorpe shop front in Harborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 14, at about 3.30am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A Mercedes car reversed into the shutters of the Nasz Sklep shop multiple times, causing a significant amount of damage.

“The suspect, a person in dark clothing and white trainers, then left the car in situ and ran across Harborough Road and up Yelvertoft Road.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000551555.