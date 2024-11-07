Assault, threatening behaviour, drink driving, shoplifting from Co-op and Waterstones were among these cases dealt with by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 24

JACK WRIGHT, aged 20, of Military Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, possession of cocaine; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £85,

SAIMONDS BREZOVSKIS, aged 22, of Exeter Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstructed police; fined £200, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months,

TYLER DUTTON, aged 25, of no fixed abode, two counts of common assault; community order, compensation compensation £50.00, costs £85,

DAVID BAYES, aged 53, of Mallard Field, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months,

DEAN ROBERTS, aged 35, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85,

AIDEN JOHNSON, aged 39, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, stole meat, to the value of £118 from Co-op, stole items, to the value of £47.70 from Co-op, stole meat to a value of £60 from Co op; community order, compensation of £225.70, surcharge £114, costs £85,

JEREMY WRIGHT, aged 57, of Castle Street, Northampton, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirement of being on the sex offenders' register; 24 weeks in prison, costs £85,

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of Holly Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order; fined £200, costs £85,

■ These cases were heard on October 25

JONATHAN COLEMAN, aged 40, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders' register; seven weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

VINCENT MacINTOSH, aged 51, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 26

MIRANDA GAISFORD, aged 36, of no fixed abode, stole items to the value of £31.97 belonging to Waterstones, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, compensation of £31.97, surcharge £32.

