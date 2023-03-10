A sex offender from Weedon has fled to Thailand to avoid jail after committing sexual assault.

Paul Strong, aged 65, of High Street was found guilty following a trial. He was subsequently invited to attend Northampton Crown Court for his sentence hearing and he responded to court staff with abuse, making it clear he intends to never return to the UK or engage with the court process.

Strong was sentenced in his absence at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, March 10. He was unrepresented as he withdrew instructions from his defence barrister.

A victim, in her statement, said that - as a result of Strong’s actions - she was left unable to eat, sleep or function. She felt “on edge” all the time and suffered financially as she had to stop going into work for 10 weeks. She felt isolated from her close friends because she feared running into Strong in public and feels unable to trust anyone ever again.

“This is just his way of using emotional torture, trying to make my life hell,” she said.

Strong has previous convictions including possession of an offensive weapon and breach of a restraining order.

The court heard that, when interviewed, Strong accepted he had a problem with alcohol and he had post traumatic stress disorder, for which he was medicated.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Strong to three years total in prison.