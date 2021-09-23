Northampton schoolboy, 12, chased, punched and kicked by thugs
Police plea for witnesses who saw two males get out of red Vauxhall Corsa before the attack
Detectives are hunting two thugs who chased, kicked and punched a 12-year-old schoolboy in Northampton.
The youngster was out walking with two young cousins in Wake Way, Grange Park, when a red Vauxhall Corsa drove up alongside near to the junction with Old Close.
In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police on Thursday (September 23), a spokesman said: "Two males got out of the car and chased the boy before assaulting him, causing him to fall to the ground.
"The offenders continued to punch the boy to the eye and kicked him in the back.
"As a result of the assault the boy sustained an eye injury, which requires ongoing medical treatment. His cousins ran in different directions and were not hurt in the incident."
Police say the incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on September 4 and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 21000517920 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.