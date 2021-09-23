Northampton schoolboy, 12, chased, punched and kicked by thugs

Detectives are hunting two thugs who chased, kicked and punched a 12-year-old schoolboy in Northampton.

The youngster was out walking with two young cousins in Wake Way, Grange Park, when a red Vauxhall Corsa drove up alongside near to the junction with Old Close.

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police on Thursday (September 23), a spokesman said: "Two males got out of the car and chased the boy before assaulting him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the assault happened in Wake Way, close to Old Close

"The offenders continued to punch the boy to the eye and kicked him in the back.

"As a result of the assault the boy sustained an eye injury, which requires ongoing medical treatment. His cousins ran in different directions and were not hurt in the incident."

Police say the incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on September 4 and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV or dashcam footage.