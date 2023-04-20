Northampton school issues warning after teenagers approached after leaving gym

A Northampton secondary school has issued a warning to students after teenagers were approached after leaving a nearby gym.

The Duston School sent a letter to parents on Wednesday (April 19) after the incident happened on Tuesday evening (April 18) when a group of teenagers were walking on Kerrfield Estate at around 5pm after leaving Triology Sports Centre.

A 14-year-old was kicked in the leg and the offender attempted to take his headphones, according to police. It is also believed the offender was filming the incident.

The incident happened in Kerrfield Estate, Duston.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that at about 5.10pm an unknown male approached a group of teenagers.

“The suspect has run up behind a 14-year-old boy, attempted to take his headphones, and kicked him in the shin and thigh. It is believed the offender was filming the incident. He ran off empty-handed.

“The description of the offender was a black boy aged in his mid-teens and wearing a grey tracksuit and Jordan trainers.”

Following the incident, The Duston School sent a letter to parents urging students to report any incidents like this one.

The letter reads: “As always, we would emphasise that if any student ever feels that they are at risk of harm when in a public place, at any time, they should contact the police straight away on 999.

"We also encourage our students to report any such incidences with us at The Duston School or to any adult that they trust.”

