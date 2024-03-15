Northampton Saints and England rugby star Courtney Lawes banned from driving for speeding in Bentley Bentayga on M1 at 2am
Northampton Saints rugby star Courtney Lawes has been banned from driving for six months after admitting speeding on the M1.
According to court documents, Mr Lawes was caught driving a Bentley Bentayga V8 which was clocked by speed cameras travelling at 73mph southbound between junctions 15 and 14 while a temporary 40mph limit was in force at 2am on June 13, 2023.
Magistrates ordered Mr Lawes to appear in person at Wellingborough court on March 8, 2024, where the 35-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £2,422 — including a fine of £1,666 plus a surcharge to fund victim services of £666. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points, taking him over the 'totting up' limit. Offenders reaching 12 points in a three-year period are liable to disqualification unless there are exceptional circumstances.
Mr Lawes, whose address was given as Church Hill, Ravensthorpe, is set to leave Saints after 17 seasons to join French side Brive this summer.
He has played more than 270 games for the club and won 105 caps for England — plus five more for the British & Irish Lions — before retiring from international rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Announcing the move in February, Lawes made it clear he wanted to remain a one-club man at Northampton but the deal with Brive is transformational for his family.
He said: “There was no way I could turn it down. I’m so grateful for everything that Saints has given to me. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play so long for my hometown, and the supporters have been amazing through it all — in both the good times and the bad.
“I’ve been through it all with Saints and I just hope that my efforts on the pitch have reflected my appreciation for the Club. It’s obviously incredibly sad for me to be leaving, but ultimately, I know I am leaving Saints in really good hands on and off the pitch with the players, coaches and staff we have.”