Northampton retail park fire 'now under control' say firefighters

In a statement released at around 10.20am, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire at the Nene Valley Retail Park was now under control.

A spokesperson said: “The first call came in just before 3pm yesterday (May 31) with reports that the Dunelm store off Towcester Road was on fire.

“Emergency services arrived a short time later and fire crews worked into the evening and overnight to tackle the blaze which spread from the Dunelm building to the pet store next door.

“Neighbouring buildings are also suspected to have sustained smoke damage.

“Although there are still small pockets of fire, the blaze is now contained, and fire crews expect to be damping down as the day progresses.

“At the height of the fire, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance alongside two aerial appliances.

“Thankfully, no casualties have been reported,” the spokesperson added.

Station Commander Rich Walding from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This has been a very protracted incident which has required a large-scale response, but I am pleased to confirm that we have now managed to get this fire under control.

"Our crews will remain on the scene throughout the day and into the evening to damp down and I would continue to advise people to avoid the area for the time being. The stores in the area are all currently closed and that decision will be reviewed this morning.

"I'd like to thank members of the public in the local area, and surrounding areas, for their support and understanding since this fire first started yesterday.

"I also want to say thank you to the fire crews from Buckinghamshire and Lincolnshire who assisted us yesterday."

Towcester Road is closed from the St Peter's Way roundabout to the Shell Garage roundabout and these closures are expected to remain in place for the rest of today (June 1).

Northamptonshire Police has arrested three people in connection with the incident and they remain in police custody at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dunelm fire Emergency services at the scene on Sunday morning Picture: Logan MacLeod

Dunelm fire sunday .jpg Emergency services at the Nene Valley Retail Park on Sunday morning Picture: Logan MacLeod

Fire sunday morning pic.jpg Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Sunday morning Picture: Logan MacLeod