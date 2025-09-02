Northampton rapist sentenced in his absence after he fled UK while on bail following his trial

A Northampton rapist has been sentenced in his absence after he fled the UK while on bail following his trial.

Raeshon Dean Everton Rose, of The Headlands, was found guilty of eight counts of sexually assaulting a child, five counts of child rape and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, after a trial at Northampton Crown Court in July.

The 24-year-old was then sentenced at the same court on August 28, however this was in his absence, as he was released on bail following his trial and fled the UK during this time.

Northamptonshire Police says it is now carrying out extensive inquiries to determine his whereabouts and bring him back to the UK to serve his sentence.

Det Supt Jen Castle, head of child safeguarding, said: “It is deeply distressing for the victims to discover Rose has fled the country – and justice – following his trial. Northamptonshire Police is doing all it can to locate the defendant and ensure that he serves his sentence.

“The young women in this case have shown tremendous bravery and I cannot stress that enough. They have found courage they should never have had to call upon.

“Rose’s crimes lasted more than half a decade and we are appealing for anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts to contact us on 101.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of sexual abuse incredibly seriously. If you have been subjected to any form of assault or abuse, please come forward and report it to us.”

Rose was sentenced to a total of six-and-a-half years in prison.