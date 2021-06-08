Northampton pub's 'disbelief' after entire outdoor kitchen grill stolen overnight

This is the empty space left at the Brampton Halt's outdoor kitchen after thieves stole the entire station overnight.

A popular Northampton country pub is in "disbelief" after having a £2,500 outdoor barbecue stolen in an overnight raid.

Staff at the Brampton Halt arrived at work on Sunday (June 6) to find the multi-burner flame grill from their outdoor kitchen had been ripped from its station by thieves the night before.

The theft will not impact the pub's usual menu of flame-grilled steak, chicken and burgers this summer - but residents are being asked come forward if they have any information about the incident.

Sean McGuirk, of the Halt's parent company McManus Pubs, said: "It's such a blow. Pubs like ours have been closed for most of this year and most of last year, and just as they're trying to welcome everyone back and build up their trade someone decides to steal a valuable piece of equipment like this."

The theft is believed to have take place between 2am and 6am on Sunday, June 6.

Residents are being asked to be aware of anyone trying to scrap or sell the high end barbecue.