A Northampton property has been issued with a three-month closure order, following concerns around drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The flat in Park Avenue, Abington has been the subject of numerous complaints from residents over the last six months, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The council says there have been persistent reports of disturbances including frequent visitors to the flat throughout the night and early morning; noise from shouting, arguing, fighting, and swearing in communal areas; other residents' flat buzzers being rung in the early hours; and suspicious packages being exchanged, believed to be drugs, causing the community a high level of alarm and distress.

On July 10, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Anti-Social Behaviour team and Northamptonshire Police successfully obtained a closure order from Northampton Magistrates’ Court to shut down the property.

Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, said: “This Northampton property has been a source of persistent anti-social behaviour and criminal activity for months, making the lives of other residents miserable.

“This decisive action reflects our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

Inspector Lee Flavell, of Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “We fully recognise the detrimental effects behaviour like this has on people’s quality of life, and how communities can suffer as a result of those who fail to consider the impact of their actions. I’d like to pay tribute to this community, to those who have stood up and refused to be plagued by this behaviour; it is their evidence which has been instrumental to this outcome.

“No-one should feel frightened in their own home. Cases like this demonstrate that police and local authorities will not tolerate such behaviour and illustrate how important it is for residents to let us know about issues in their area.”

The property will be secured and boarded to prevent entry. Any unauthorised person who enters the property will be committing a criminal offence. The closure order can be extended, if needed.

If you are experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour or suspected criminality where you live, report it to police on 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, where a crime is in progress or life is at risk, always call 999.