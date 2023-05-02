Northampton private hire taxi driver fined after running over passenger's foot
Woman trapped as vehicle set off
A Northampton taxi driver who ran over a woman’s foot after failing to ensure she had got in has been fined.
Mohammed Dilal Miah, aged 49, a private hire cab driver, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving a Mercedes without due care and attention in Brampton Lane last October.
Miah, of Arthur Street, was fined £498 by magistrates, ordered to pay £309 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with seven points.