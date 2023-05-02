News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
3 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
13 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Northampton private hire taxi driver fined after running over passenger's foot

Woman trapped as vehicle set off

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:59 BST

A Northampton taxi driver who ran over a woman’s foot after failing to ensure she had got in has been fined.

Mohammed Dilal Miah, aged 49, a private hire cab driver, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving a Mercedes without due care and attention in Brampton Lane last October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miah, of Arthur Street, was fined £498 by magistrates, ordered to pay £309 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with seven points.

A Northampton cab driver wound up in court after a passenger was seriously injured when he set off before she was fully inside the carA Northampton cab driver wound up in court after a passenger was seriously injured when he set off before she was fully inside the car
A Northampton cab driver wound up in court after a passenger was seriously injured when he set off before she was fully inside the car