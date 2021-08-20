Northampton prisoner caught using mobile phone gets an extra two years in jail

A prisoner caught using a mobile phone in jail is set to spend two more years behind bars on top of his current 11-month sentence.

Karl Tulloch, aged 35, formerly of Northampton, was charged alongside two women from the town with using a phone at Highpoint prison, near Newmarket, Suffolk, between May and November last year.

Tulloch, is currently serving 11 months after being recalled to prison, also pleaded guilty to possession of a mobile phone while in jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serving prisoner Karl Tulloch was jailed for another 24 months at Northampton Crown Court

A Northampton Crown Court judge this sentenced him to a total of 15 months for four counts relating to illegal phone use plus a further nine months for the possession charge, making a total of a further 24 months in custody.

Jamie-Lee Robertshaw, aged 34, of Ellis Way, Northampton, had peladed guilty plea and was sentenced to a 14-month community order with a requirement to complete six months of mental health treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activity, plus a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am daily.

She was also given a further two-month community order for breach of a previous conditional discharge.

Sharon Langstaff, aged 52, of Malcolm Road, Northampton, also admitted the charge and was sentenced to a 14-month community order with a requirement to complete six months of mental health treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activity, plus a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am daily.

All three were also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Investigating, officer Detective Constable Scott Allan of the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “After receiving information to suggest Karl Tulloch was using an illegal phone from within HMP Highpoint, Northamptonshire Police worked with the prison service to disrupt and prevent his criminal activity and bring proceedings against those involved.

“The criminal use of phones in prison poses a significant risk to the safety and security of those within the prison estate as well as those in the community.

"Our Force will pursue opportunities to prosecute those who continue to offend, whether they are in the community or in prison, with the support of our partner agencies to ensure the safety and protection of others.”