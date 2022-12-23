Northampton police op sees three jailed for stealing booze, meat and Poppy Appeal box

Three men have been jailed after they were caught a police operation in Northampton launched to crack down on thefts from vehicles.

Operation Waffle was set up earlier this year following an increase in reports of break-ins. The three jailed by Northampton magistrates on December 15 for theft from vehicles and other offences were:

■ Joe Walpole, aged 30, of no fixed abode, who was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks for burglary involving stealing booze worth £740 from Majestic Wine Warehouse, stealing meat from Asda and dishonest use of a bank card — and twice failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court. He was also ordered to pay a total of £764.30 compensation.

Police in Northampton set up Operation Waffle in response to reports of thefts from vehicles

■ Connor Richings, 30, of no fixed abode, was charged with a theft of a Poppy Appeal charity box from Semilong Road Co-op and sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to pay £289 in prosecution costs, compensation and surcharge to fund victim services.

■ Callum Gordon, 32, of no fixed abode, was charged with a fraud offence relating to the use of a bank card stolen from a motor vehicle on November 23 in Grafton Street and sentenced to 16 weeks in prison — including ten weeks from a previous suspended sentence handed down in August this year for a drug-driving offence — and ordered to pay £239 in legal costs and a victim surcharge.

A fourth man, Colm Hyland, aged 43, of Shelley Street, Northampton, has pleaded not guilty to a fraud offence relating to a bank card believed to be stolen from motor vehicle. He has been remanded on bail until March.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons, said: “These prosecutions are a result of some fantastic teamwork between our Neighbourhood, Response, Operations and Intelligence teams who have all worked tirelessly to ensure these prolific offenders are brought to justice.

