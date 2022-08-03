Northampton police hunt man, 40, over breach of bail following court hearing into drug-related offences

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 40-year-old wanted man who they believe could be in the Northampton area.

Anthony Halilaj is wanted over alleged breach of his bail conditions after being released by City of Westminster magistrates in connection with drug-related offences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Halilaj is known to have connections to the Northampton area. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts, please call 101 using incident number 1900045593.”