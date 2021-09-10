Northampton Police find 30-year-old Mercedes door stuck on with TAPE

Nedyalkov appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court

One Northampton driver got a £200 fine as a late Christmas present after Santa failed to deliver a new door for his Mercedes.

Police stopped Nedyalko Nedyakov behind the wheel of a 30-year-old CLK 370 at around 6.30am on Boxing Day morning last year.

Stunned officers found the driver’s door was only stuck to the rest of the vehicle by tape!

Northampton Magistrates Court was told: "If it was not for the tape then the door would most likely not be attached to the vehicle.

“The door was unable to be opened and the driver said he had to climb through the passenger door to enter the vehicle.”

Nedyalkov, aged 28, of Wellington Street in the town, was found guilty of driving in Overstone Road with a dangerous motor vehicle at a hearing on September 3.