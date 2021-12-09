Northampton pensioner restrained and robbed in her own home by four men, say police

Police are still hunting for the attackers

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:46 am

An elderly woman was restrained and robbed in her own home by four men in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said the men broke into the pensioner's house in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton, at about 6pm on Monday (Decemeber 6) and stole her handbag.

A police spokeswoman said: "This happened on Monday at about 6pm when four males entered a house in Rothersthorpe Road. Once inside they restrained an elderly woman and stole her handbag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The robbery happened in Rothersthorpe Road on Monday at 6pm

"Anyone who has any information about this is encouraged to contact us immediately on 101 using ref number 21000710409."

Read More

Read More
Ten months, 17,000 fines and more than half-a-million-pounds later council SCRAP...