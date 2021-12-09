Northampton pensioner restrained and robbed in her own home by four men, say police
Police are still hunting for the attackers
An elderly woman was restrained and robbed in her own home by four men in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police said the men broke into the pensioner's house in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton, at about 6pm on Monday (Decemeber 6) and stole her handbag.
A police spokeswoman said: "This happened on Monday at about 6pm when four males entered a house in Rothersthorpe Road. Once inside they restrained an elderly woman and stole her handbag.
"Anyone who has any information about this is encouraged to contact us immediately on 101 using ref number 21000710409."