Northampton pensioner restrained and robbed in her own home by four men, say police

An elderly woman was restrained and robbed in her own home by four men in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said the men broke into the pensioner's house in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton, at about 6pm on Monday (Decemeber 6) and stole her handbag.

A police spokeswoman said: "This happened on Monday at about 6pm when four males entered a house in Rothersthorpe Road. Once inside they restrained an elderly woman and stole her handbag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robbery happened in Rothersthorpe Road on Monday at 6pm