Northampton paedophile's 765 indecent images of boys and girls discovered after posting explicit pictures online

A Northampton paedophile's collection of 765 indecent images of boys and girls was discovered by police after he posted explicit pictures online.

Augusto Lupoli came to Northamptonshire Police's attention after two indecent images of children appeared on his Kik messenger account .

Officers made a safeguarding visit to the 55-year-old's home in Bellinge but found far more indecent images of children on his phone.

Northampton Crown Court

A full investigation of the phone discovered 394 category A indecent images, including 151 videos; 141 category B images, including 140 videos; and 231 category C images - there was also one prohibited image of a child.

Lupoli, of Glade Close, was given a two-year community order at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, October 1) after previously pleading guilty to all charges.

His defence counsel told the court: "He is hoping to move forward - he has ceased using porn and is hoping to rekindle his marriage with his wife as they have been through a separation but they are trying to sort things out.

"He's now celibate and hates the thought of anything sexual and can't bear to think about it."

Police planned to just give Lupoli advice after being alerted in January 2020 to his Kik account's activity from the previous year by the online messenger firm, the prosecutor told the court.

On March 7, 2020, two detectives visited the defendant's address and asked to see his phone, which he gave them the PIN for, and found picture sub-folders containing indecent images of children.

Lupoli was arrested and during his police interview, he admitted possessing the indecent images, which he said had got on to his phone after searching for adult pornography online.

The defence counsel said his client had tried to get help from child protection charity The Lucy Faithful Foundation, but could not afford the course.

They added: "He is happy to do whatever it takes to move on and close this particular door, it's something he's not particularly proud of and he wants to work with the Probation Service to reduce any risk to the public.

"He will never be back before the court and apologises to all those concerned."

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told Lupoli his attempt to rehabilitate himself shows he has 'genuine remorse'.

As well as the community order, the defendant was also told complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.