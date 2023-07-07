Northampton paedophile locked up after sexually speaking to four undercover police officers posing as children

A 30-year-old Northampton man has been sent to prison for over two years after having sexual conversations online with undercover police officers pretending to be children.

The string of child sex offences committed by Sebastian Wojcik, of Gold Street, came to light on April 21 earlier this year when he communicated online with a police officer pretending to be someone sexually interested in children.

Wojcik arranged to meet with the man at McDonald’s, believing that he was going to meet his 13-year-old daughter for oral sex - Northampton Crown Court heard on Friday, July 7. Wojcik did not, however, show up.

Police, instead, attended Wojcik’s home address and arrested him there. Three phones seized from the 30-year-old revealed that he had 38 child sex abuse images and videos in his possession dating back to 2011. These videos showed young children being raped, the court heard.

Examination of Wojcik’s phones also showed that he also communicated over Kik and Snapchat with who he believed were four different children aged between 12 and 13. They were all undercover police officers.

Caroline Bray, prosecuting, told the court that those online chats were sexual and involved Wojcik sending and requesting explicit images. In one of those messages, he asked a 12-year-old girl about her body shape and “whether she has started to get curves yet.”

In another online chat he had with an undercover police officer posing to be someone interested in children, he said he was “interested in teens” and sent a video of what he claimed to be himself having sex with a child.

Wojcik pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in sexual communication with who he believed to be children, one count of making indecent photographs of children and two counts of distributing indecent photographs of children.

Emma Fielding, in mitigation, said Wojcik is of previous good character and he has been working continually since he came to the UK from Poland in 2011 - most recently, as a self-employed painter and decorator, the court heard.

Ms Fielding said that Wojcik helps to care for his father who has high blood pressure and his younger sister would not be able to take on that responsibility as she is mentally disabled.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, in his sentencing remarks, said: “You claim not to have any sexual interest in children and that is of concern because it would be unrealistic for anyone approaching this case objectively to agree with that.

“You made efforts to communicate with a number of different people and you expressed a number of desires which would fall in with someone with a remarkable and deep seated interest in children in a sexual way.

“You do, however, present as someone who is sorry but only time will tell whether that remorse, in fact, ties into an element which reduces the risk of you committing further offences.”