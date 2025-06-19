Northampton paedophile jailed for non-recent offences after jury finds him guilty of 12 counts

A Northampton paedophile has been jailed for non-recent offences after a jury found him guilty of 12 counts.

Edward Cason, of Ringway, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 30 for sentencing, after a jury found him guilty of all 12 sexual offence charges during a trial, which ended on February 14.

The now 61-year-old abused a child decades ago. In July 2020, a police investigation was launched after the victim bravely reported the abuse.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alex Steele said: “I am so pleased for the survivor, whose bravery in reporting Edward Cason has resulted in him being recognised as a sexual predator and rightly jailed for a significant period.

“It took her many years to acknowledge that Cason’s behaviour was abuse, pure and simple, and that any guilt or shame lay squarely with him.

“Cason took advantage of a child.

“She has asked for this case to be publicised to show others who may have suffered non-recent sexual abuse that justice is possible, and I hope this outcome demonstrates that the passage of time is not a barrier to holding abusers to account.

“Throughout our investigation the survivor has shown true courage and determination, and I want to thank her for trusting us and working with us to secure this fantastic result. She deserves every future happiness.”

Cason was sentenced to 14 years in prison with a minimum term of nine years. He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and given a restraining order.