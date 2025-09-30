Northampton paedophile jailed after sexually abusing several boys more than two decades ago

A Northampton paedophile has been jailed after he sexually abused boys more than two decades ago.

Howard Burgess, formerly of Meltham Close, Northampton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 22 after he was previously found guilty of eight counts of gross indecency with a boy.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the now 59-year-old had targeted several boys more than two decades ago. The investigation began in February 2021, when a man reported to police that he had been abused in Northampton as a child.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Adam Kelly said: “I am so proud of all the survivors of Howard Burgess for coming forward and showing such bravery.

“These offences happened more than 20 years ago, but the passage of time has not been a barrier to justice.

“These men have lived with the impact of Burgess’ offending for a long time, and I hope that seeing him recognised and jailed as the sexual predator that he is brings them some small sense of closure as they continue to heal.

“Their composure, dignity and determination has ensured Burgess has been held to account for the harm he has caused, and ensured he is jailed, where he cannot harm anyone else.”

Burgess was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely, made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice, and the judge ordered that he may be placed on the barring list by the Disclosure and Barring Service.