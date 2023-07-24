Northampton paedophile jailed after sending sexual messages to teenager and images to decoy

A Northampton man has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offences.

In October 2022, Jon Paul Martin, aged 39 and previously of Northampton, contacted a teenager he did not know on social media and sent her sexual messages, according to Northamptonshire Police.

During the chat, in which the girl repeatedly told him “no”, he offered her £40 in exchange for sex. The girl blocked him and told a family member before the incident was reported to police.

Jon Paul Martin has been jailed.

In January this year, Martin was caught sending sexual images of himself to someone he thought was a child but was actually a decoy working for an online intervention team run by members of the public, police say.

Martin was arrested and in police interview, admitted to sending inappropriate photos to children. He was subsequently charged with one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, one count of attempting to cause a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, one count of arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and one count of attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child.

Lead Investigator – Police Constable Charlotte Carden said: “I’m really pleased to see Jon Martin sent to prison for these offences as it means our children in Northamptonshire are that little bit safer.

“The messages he was sending children were highly inappropriate and the girl in this case naturally felt really upset after her exchange on Facebook Messenger with him.

“I’d like to thank her and her family for their support during our investigation and I hope she in particular feels proud that her courage has put Martin behind bars.

“Northamptonshire Police will do all it can to protect the children in this county and I hope this case demonstrates that commitment and our relentless to do all we can to put the people who threaten their safety behind bars.”