Northampton paedophile jailed after police found indecent images of children and animal pornography on his phone

A Northampton paedophile has been jailed after police found indecent images of children and animal pornography on his phone.

John Malonda, of Moorbridge Road, Moulton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 20 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image/s, and making an indecent photograph of a child.

The 34-year-old was first investigated by police in July 2024, when officers searched his phone on a separate matter. They found indecent images of children and extreme pornography involving animals, as well as messages which appeared to show him arranging to meet and abuse a five-year-old child. According to Northamptonshire Police, enquiries went on to confirm there was thankfully no real victim.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Harriet Stevenson, of SOLAR, the force’s dedicated rape investigation team, said: “Malonda showed a dangerous sexual interest in the abuse of children, and I’m very glad he did not get the opportunity to turn his abhorrent desires into reality.

“We take all forms of sexual offending very seriously, and I hope this court result demonstrates our commitment to bringing sexual offenders to justice.”

Malonda was sentenced to 26 months in prison. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He is banned from having any contact with or living with female children under the age of 18, unless parental consent and social services permission has been given.

Following a linked investigation by Wiltshire Police, a second man was sentenced to two years in prison for arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence.