Northampton paedophile jailed after he was found with more than 5,000 indecent images and videos of children

A Northampton paedophile has been jailed after he was found in possession of more than 5,000 indecent images and videos of children.

Hassan Subhan, previously of Conyngham Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 28 after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child, three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images and one count of possessing extreme images.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the 24-year-old first came to the attention of officers when intelligence suggested that he may be in possession of indecent images of children.

An investigation then found that Subhan was in possession of more than 5,000 indecent images of children on his electronic devices, 2,069 of those being Category A – the most serious. Officers also found first generation videos that he had created of him sexually assaulting a child. The child in the video was safeguarded.

Hassan Subhan.

Detective Inspector Matt Haworth said: “Subhan thought that by acting online he was afforded anonymity from his offences however through the diligent investigation of the lead investigator and one of our dedicated intelligence officers, his offending was identified and he has been brought to justice.

“The Online Child Abuse Investigation Unit is here to tackle the sexual abuse of children and those who use the internet to abuse the most vulnerable.

“Our message remains simple: if you offend against children in our county, we will arrest you and put you before the courts.”

Subhan was sentenced to nine years in prison with an extended sentence of five years on licence.