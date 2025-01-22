Northampton paedophile jailed after driving 120 miles to rape young girl in his car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton paedophile has been jailed after he drove 120 miles to Leeds to a rape a young girl in his car.

Taswin Williams, of Furze Walk, was only arrested after the youngster’s mother intercepted her mobile phone and found naked photos of her and Williams.

The 27-year-old had been posing as a 15-year-old online when he struck up a conversation with the girl in August of last year.

He was already subject to a sexual risk order due to his worrying behaviour and had then breached it, receiving a 12-month suspended sentence last year, as reported by our sister paper The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Taswin Williams.

After weeks of talking, Williams, drove to Leeds on August 31 and waited close to the girl’s house until she arrived.

He then drove her to an area, parked up, and got into the back of the car where Williams raped her twice.

He then drove up to Leeds again on September 7 and picked her up, but they were stopped by police. He told the girl to tell officers that she was 16 if they asked.

Allowed to go on their way, they then drove to the same spot as before but there were members of the public around, so they drove to another area where he raped her again. She insisted he use a condom.

He was later arrested at his home and gave a no-comment interview to police.

Appearing in Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two of assault of a child by penetration.

Mitigating, Kitty Colley said he had shown remorse, and there had been an “openness” about him.

She said Williams felt he had been in a relationship with the girl “of sorts”.

Judge Ray Singh told Williams: “You say you were suffering from depression and had gone to a dark place.

“I’m afraid your sexual preoccupation was strong enough to override any barriers and norms of society.”

Williams was handed a 10-year prison term. Judge Singh also activated six months of his suspended sentence and gave him a one-year extended licence period, making a total of 11-and-a-half years. He was also given an indefinite-length sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).