■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 24

BRANDON MURINGAYI, aged 21, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, possession of a controlled Class B drug — cannabis; fined £100, prosecution costs £85.

PIOTR LUPU, aged 38, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drink driving — 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 28 weeks.

MIHAELA VLAS, aged 33, of Oleander Crescent, Northampton, drink driving — 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ALEXANDRU ROTARU, aged 45, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, drink driving — 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

RICKY FHALORA, aged 37, of Deal Street, Northampton, on January 30, 2025, stole goods to the value of £463.25 from Co-op, on February 19 stole bottles of wine from Co-op, on February 20 stole goods to the value of £91.95 from Co-op, on February 22, stole goods to the value of £174 from Co-op, on February 22 stole goods to the value of £166.30 from Co-op; community order with drug rehabilitation for nine months, compensation of £330, costs £85.

GRIGORE JALBA, aged 27, of Volunteer Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 39 months.

VINCE SHELTON, aged 35, of Pell Court, Northampton, drink driving — 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

KWASI ADDAE, aged 26, of Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, obstructed / resisted police; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months, 50 days.

ANDREI GRAUR, aged 30, of Wilby Street, Northampton, drink driving — 144 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £738, surcharge £295, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

■ These cases were heard on February 25

BEVERLEY LYNES, aged 60, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £85.

JAMES BRYANT, aged 28, of Long Mallows Rise, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned office visit; fined £40, costs £60.

WAYNE DAVID DAVIDGE-DENTON, aged 38, of Hastings Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to make himself available for installation of an alcohol abstinence tag; fined £352, costs £60.

CURTIS THOMAS PEACHMENT, aged 32, of Bowen Square, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a scheduled unpaid work appointment; fined £120, costs £60.

JACK WRIGHT, aged 21, of Military Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for an appointment; fined £120, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 26

JACK SAVAGE, aged 44, of Butchers Lane, Boughton, assaulted a woman by beating; fined £327, compensation of £50, surcharge £131, costs £200.

JAMIE BROWN, aged 47, of HMP Peterborough, drug driving; four weeks in prison, disqualified for 48 months.

TOMASZ SROKA, aged 37, of no fixed abode, assaulted a man by beating, drunk and disorderly in Northampton Railway Station; community order with alcohol treatment for six months.

CHARLIE HAGER, aged 21 ,of Ruskin Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

DANIEL STOICAN, aged 28, of Grove Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, driver failed to comply with the indication given by a red light traffic signal on Rhosili Road, Northampton; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, six points.

RACHAEL ANN COLE, aged 39, of Loyd Road, Northampton, speeding — 36mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £281, surcharge £112, costs £110, three points.

CHRISTOPHER COMPTON, aged 43, of Ganymede Lane, Brackley, speeding — 87mph on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks in contravention of a temporary speed limit of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, six points.

JAMES RICHARD JOHNSTONE, aged 43, of Baker Street, Gayton, speeding — 35mph on Banbury Lane, Rothersthorpe, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAKUB ANDRZEJ KUCIA, aged 26, of The Stour, Daventry, speeding — 98mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £426, surcharge £170, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ABDUL IBRAHIM MOHAMED, aged 43, of St Johns Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, speeding — 68mph on A4500 Weedon Road exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £160; surcharge £64, costs £110, six points.

PERRI ANDRE WELLS, aged 32, c/o The Causeway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, six points.

ARKADIUSZ WESOLOWSKI, aged 43, of Helmdon Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates on the front of the vehicle, speeding — 85mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £645, surcharge £258, costs £110, disqualified for 56 days.

DARREN PAUL WOODHOUSE, aged 57, of Forfar Street, Northampton, speeding — 59mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID STOICA, aged 43, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, driver stopped in a zebra pedestrian crossing controlled area on Penistone Road fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £110.

SAMUEL JAMES WILLIAMS, aged 32, of Kent Road South, Northampton, speeding — 80mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, six points.

MUNYARADZI ZIMOWA, aged 34, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, speeding — 35mph on A508 Broad Street, nr Lady's Lane junction, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.